The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

December 3, 2019, 1:21 PM

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 1, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Angel Has Fallen

2. Downton Abbey

3. Hustlers

4. Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood

5. Good Boys

6. Dora and the Lost City of Gold

7. Spider-Man: Far from Home

8. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

9. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

10. The Peanut Butter Falcon

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Official Secrets

2. Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

3. The Farewell

4. Luce

5. After the Wedding

6. Midsommar

7. The Head Hunter

8. Burnt

9. Drunk Parents

10. The Imitation Game

