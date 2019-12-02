The Latest: Flight cancellations pile up as storm heads east

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a powerful holiday weekend storm (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Hundreds of flights…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a powerful holiday weekend storm (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Hundreds of flights are being canceled because of the winter storm sweeping across the U.S., leaving travelers scrambling to get home after Thanksgiving.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware says there were 506 canceled flights Sunday in the U.S., compared with 407 on Saturday.

Airports with the most canceled flights include San Francisco with 67 and Newark, New Jersey, with 33 according to FlightAware.

Wind and rain are causing some arriving flights at San Francisco to be delayed an average of 4 1/2 hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration said some flights heading to Newark are being delayed by an average of more than 2 1/2 hours.

12 p.m.

Major highways have reopened in Wyoming and Colorado, a day after snow and high winds caused blizzard conditions and clogged roads with snow drifts.

Wyoming road crews were able to reopen all of Interstate 25 and most of I-80 after strong winds abated early Sunday.

Nearly the entire lengths of both Wyoming interstates were closed Saturday.

Major interstates in Colorado that closed Saturday also were reopened by Sunday morning.

The storm’s death toll went up on Sunday.

In Missouri, officials say three people were killed Saturday when their vehicles were swept off flooded roads in Bollinger County. In a separate incident, a 48-year-old Louisiana man died.

10 a.m.

A powerful winter storm bedeviling Thanksgiving weekend travelers across the United States is now headed for the Northeast.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings Sunday for expected heavy snow and freezing cold in swaths of New England and New York.

Ice accumulations are predicted in parts of Pennsylvania.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut short a trip to Puerto Rico to return home and deal with the storm.

The system has already dumped heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.

Authorities found the bodies of two young children in central Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek. A third child is missing.

A storm-related death also was reported in South Dakota.

