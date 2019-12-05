Home » National News » Tennessee executes blind inmate…

Tennessee executes blind inmate convicted of the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend

The Associated Press

December 5, 2019, 8:34 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee executes blind inmate convicted of the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up