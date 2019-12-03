Student, businessman among 3 dead in San Antonio plane crash

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 22-year-old college senior and 38-year-old businessman were among three people killed when a single-engine plane…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 22-year-old college senior and 38-year-old businessman were among three people killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a commercial part of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that finance major Eric Naranjo and the director of an Austin company that owned the plane died when it went down during an attempted landing Sunday evening.

Robert Tyson Womble’s death was confirmed to the paper by his friend and business partner, Josh Joseph. The University of Texas at San Antonio said Naranjo was killed ahead of his expected graduation next spring.

Local authorities have said two men and a woman were killed in the crash, but they have released only Womble’s name.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are examining the crash site, about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the city’s airport.

