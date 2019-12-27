Home » National News » Son: Jocelyn Burdick, first…

Son: Jocelyn Burdick, first North Dakota woman to serve in US Senate, dies at age 97

The Associated Press

December 27, 2019, 7:47 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Son: Jocelyn Burdick, first North Dakota woman to serve in US Senate, dies at age 97.

