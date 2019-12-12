Sex criminal allegedly throws pitcher, hits judge in head

BALTIMORE (AP) — A twice-convicted sex criminal now faces even more charges after allegedly hurling a metal pitcher at the…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A twice-convicted sex criminal now faces even more charges after allegedly hurling a metal pitcher at the head of a Maryland judge.

Authorities said Travis Burroughs, 36, grabbed the water pitcher from the defense table on Wednesday and threw it across the courtroom, hitting Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard. She quickly called a recess to get medical treatment and was left with a bump on her forehead, sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper said.

Burroughs had just been sentenced to life in prison with all but 70 years suspended after being convicted last month of sodomy and false imprisonment, news outlets report. He had already been serving an 80-year sentence after being convicted in 2018 of rape, assault and false imprisonment.

