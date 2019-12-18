School bus driver cited in wreck that injured 9 students

Nine students were hurt when their school bus overturned on a New Orleans highway, and the driver was cited on…

Nine students were hurt when their school bus overturned on a New Orleans highway, and the driver was cited on several counts, authorities said.

City police did not identify the driver but said he was cited for careless driving and an equipment violation that police did not describe. He also was given municipal summonses on four counts, including driving without a school bus driver permit and without an inspection permit, a police press release said.

The bus landed on its side Wednesday morning after it apparently struck a guardrail at the bottom of an exit from an elevated span of Interstate 10, police said.

Fourteen students were on board at the time, and one of the injured students was in serious condition, news outlets reported.

The bus was heading to James Singleton Charter School in the Central City neighborhood when it crashed.

