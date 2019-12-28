Home » National News » Officials confirm no survivors…

Officials confirm no survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash; 3 minors and 4 adults were killed.

The Associated Press

December 28, 2019, 9:47 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials confirm no survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash; 3 minors and 4 adults were killed.

