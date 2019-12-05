Home » National News » Minnesota governor says all…

Minnesota governor says all 3 crew members killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash

The Associated Press

December 5, 2019, 8:37 PM

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota governor says all 3 crew members killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

