‘Marriage Story’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 6, including best film drama

The Associated Press

December 9, 2019, 8:25 AM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Marriage Story’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 6, including best film drama.

