Man shot, killed inside St. Louis area Waffle House

The Associated Press

December 3, 2019, 2:36 PM

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting inside a Waffle House restaurant in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in Berkeley. The gunfire came from outside and shattered a window, wounding 26-year-old Justin Jones, of Jennings. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released no description of a suspect.

