FBI turns classroom building over to Navy following shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have gathered all the evidence from the Naval Air Station Pensacola following a deadly shooting earlier this month and turned the building back over to the Navy.

The FBI said Tuesday that it had completed its search for physical evidence in the classroom building on the west side of the base where authorities say Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that investigators held a moment of silence Tuesday on the steps of the building before formally turning it back over to the Navy.

The FBI said the building will remain closed “indefinitely” for repair.

The last victim wounded in the Dec. 6 attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station was released from the hospital Saturday.

Security at the base has been tight and is only open to those with a current Department of Defense ID card.

