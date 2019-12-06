Home » National News » Jury finds Elon Musk…

Jury finds Elon Musk did not defame British cave explorer with ‘pedo guy’ tweet

The Associated Press

December 6, 2019, 5:37 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury finds Elon Musk did not defame British cave explorer with ‘pedo guy’ tweet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up