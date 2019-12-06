The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury finds Elon Musk did not defame British cave explorer with ‘pedo guy’ tweet.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury finds Elon Musk did not defame British cave explorer with ‘pedo guy’ tweet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.