Home » National News » Judiciary panel ends session,…

Judiciary panel ends session, pushing vote on articles of impeachment against Trump to Friday

The Associated Press

December 12, 2019, 11:19 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judiciary panel ends session, pushing vote on articles of impeachment against Trump to Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up