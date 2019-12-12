WASHINGTON (AP) — Judiciary panel ends session, pushing vote on articles of impeachment against Trump to Friday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
December 12, 2019, 11:19 PM
