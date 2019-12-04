JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University says there’s an active shooter on its campus; lockdown is in effect.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 4, 2019, 1:03 PM
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University says there’s an active shooter on its campus; lockdown is in effect.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.