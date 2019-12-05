WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
December 5, 2019, 9:10 AM
