House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump

The Associated Press

December 5, 2019, 9:10 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump.

