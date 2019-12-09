Home » National News » Former Federal Reserve Chairman…

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker who fought runaway inflation in the 1980s has died.

The Associated Press

December 9, 2019, 9:30 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker who fought runaway inflation in the 1980s has died.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up