Dolphins star cornerback arrested on domestic battery charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavier Howard was arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance over the purchase of a purse, according to a police report.

Howard, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 but missed much of this season with a knee injury, faces a possible suspension to start the 2020 season.

The police report from Davie, Florida, said the argument Sunday night became physical when Howard grabbed his fiance’s arm and pushed her against a mirrored glass in the hallway of their bedroom. He let her go, causing her to fall to the floor on her right arm, which landed on his crutches, the report said.

Howard complained of pain due to his injury and was taken by Davie Fire Rescue to a hospital for treatment. He was later taken to the jail.

The woman had scratches and redness on her right wrist and forearm.

“We’re still gathering information,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “We take situations like that very, very seriously. It’s unfortunate.”

When asked if he expects Howard to be on the team in 2020, Flores said: “I haven’t even talked to him. We have a process. We’ll go through that process. We’ll have a conversation with X.”

Howard’s agent didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Howard was placed on injured reserve after Week 8 because of a left knee injury, underwent surgery this month and wasn’t with the Dolphins on Sunday for their season-ending upset victory at New England.

Despite knee issues in the past, the Dolphins signed him to a $76.5 million, five-year contract in May, which included $46 million guaranteed and was the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback.

Last year, Howard missed four games but still tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and made the Pro Bowl for the first time.

