Chicago duo convicted of killing boy get decades in prison

A judge on Wednesday handed down decades-long prison sentences to two men who were convicted of first-degree murder in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was repeatedly shot after being lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box.

After hearing from prosecutors and defense attorneys — but not the two defendants, who declined invitations to speak — Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson sentenced Dwright Boone-Doty to 90 years in prison for killing fourth-grader Tyshawn Lee. He sentenced Corey Morgan, who planned the killing, to 65 years in prison. Both men must serve their entire sentences and will almost certainly die in prison.

Morgan, 31, and Boone-Doty, 26, were handed sentences about twice as long as the minimum prison terms they could have been given, which was hardly surprising for a killing that stood out as one of the most horrific in a city known for its gun violence.

Prosecutors told the story of a fourth grader who was lured off the basketball court by Boone-Doty and gunned down in an alley because his father was a member of a rival gang that the defendants believed was responsible for a shooting weeks earlier that left Morgan’s brother dead and his mother wounded. They also reminded the judge that the autopsy showed the boy tried to shield himself with his tiny hands in the moments before the bullet struck his head.

The sentencing comes two months after separate juries in their joint trial convicted the defendants within a matter of hours. A month earlier, Kevin Edwards, who was arrested after the investigation revealed he was the getaway driver, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. And over the summer, one of Morgan’s brothers, Anthony Morgan, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for trafficking guns, including the gun that Boone-Doty used to kill the boy.

