Canadian fugitive in murder case arrested in California

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Canadian man considered one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives in a 2008 killing has been arrested in California, authorities said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Teixeira, 28, was arrested Sunday in Oroville after he rammed his SUV into a sheriff’s armored van while trying to escape.

Two SWAT teams from other law enforcement departments and U.S. marshals helped arrest Teixeira, who was subdued by a police dog after exiting his vehicle, the office said. Teixeira was taken to a hospital and released and is in federal custody pending his extradition.

It was not immediately clear if Teixeira had attorney who could speak on this behalf.

Deputies said they found 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of heroin, over 1,000 painkiller pills, and an estimated 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of marijuana. They also arrested a New York man on charges of harboring and concealing a wanted felon, possession of heroin for sale, and possession of marijuana for sale.

The sheriff’s office said Teixeria was one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives but gave no other details.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported Teixeira is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Nicolas Khabra, 28.

Canadian police had described Teixeira as extremely violent and offered a $55,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, the CBC reported.

