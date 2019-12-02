SAN DIEGO (AP) — California U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter says he will plead guilty to misusing campaign funds.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 2, 2019, 2:24 PM
SAN DIEGO (AP) — California U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter says he will plead guilty to misusing campaign funds.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.