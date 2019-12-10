Authorities: No indication of terrorism in New Jersey shooting that killed multiple people, including an officer.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 10, 2019, 3:44 PM
Authorities: No indication of terrorism in New Jersey shooting that killed multiple people, including an officer.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.