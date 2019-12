The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As headwinds mount for steelmakers, Cleveland-Cliffs buys AK Steel for $1 billion.

NEW YORK (AP) — As headwinds mount for steelmakers, Cleveland-Cliffs buys AK Steel for $1 billion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.