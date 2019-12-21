Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:11 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

US heads to court to build Trump border wall in Texas

Ambitious Texas law fails to make dent in jailhouse suicides

Second Amendment Sanctuary push aims to defy new gun laws

6 die in Las Vegas apartment building fire; 13 injured

Slain Barnard College student mourned at private memorial

Texas man to be exonerated after DNA leads to new arrest

Kansas city’s move against paper strikes some as retaliation

The Jim Crow film that just won’t die, “Song of the South”

White Sands monument re-designated as US national park

Boeing crew capsule returning to Earth after aborted flight

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up