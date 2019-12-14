Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Shooting shows New Jersey’s gun laws aren’t stopping imports

FBI recovers van it says may be linked to Jersey City attack

Newtown football title brings joy on painful anniversary

Remains of 3 people found during renovations at the Alamo

Banker, New York City savior Felix Rohatyn dies at 91

With O’Rourke not running for Senate, many don’t know who is

Under pressure, Hallmark pulls gay-themed wedding ads

Man gets 15 years for bow-and-arrow attack on deputies

South Dakota upholds death sentence in 2000 torture killing

Former Gary, Indiana, Mayor Richard Hatcher dead at 86

