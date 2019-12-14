AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Shooting shows New Jersey’s gun laws aren’t stopping imports FBI recovers van it says may be linked to Jersey City…

Shooting shows New Jersey’s gun laws aren’t stopping imports FBI recovers van it says may be linked to Jersey City attack Newtown football title brings joy on painful anniversary Remains of 3 people found during renovations at the Alamo Banker, New York City savior Felix Rohatyn dies at 91 With O’Rourke not running for Senate, many don’t know who is Under pressure, Hallmark pulls gay-themed wedding ads Man gets 15 years for bow-and-arrow attack on deputies South Dakota upholds death sentence in 2000 torture killing Former Gary, Indiana, Mayor Richard Hatcher dead at 86 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.