AP Top U.S. News at 9:23 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission 13 wounded in shooting at Chicago memorial for slain person GOP…

Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission 13 wounded in shooting at Chicago memorial for slain person GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not Collaboration key to assembling Native American photo trove Most US workers still pay price of no paid parental leave Scientists struggle to save seagrass from coastal pollution Times Square characters head to Rock Center for the holidays Police: 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injured Police: Texas barbershop worker shot over child’s haircut US heads to court to build Trump border wall in Texas Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.