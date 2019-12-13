Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 13, 2019, 12:00 AM

Jersey City attack being investigated as domestic terrorism

Police chief admits anonymously trolling critic on Twitter

Report: Whistleblower says ICE denied healthcare to migrants

Peter Frates, known for ice bucket challenge, laid to rest

Opponents warn of staff exodus as US breaks up lands bureau

Suit: Pilot tried to warn before dozer killed pot suspect

Mississippi 15-week abortion ban is blocked by appeals court

As California thins forests to limit fire risk, some resist

Man videotaped slapping reporter’s rear on live TV charged

Florida city mum on ransom demands by cyberattackers

