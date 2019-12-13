AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Jersey City attack being investigated as domestic terrorism Police chief admits anonymously trolling critic on Twitter Report: Whistleblower says ICE…

Jersey City attack being investigated as domestic terrorism Police chief admits anonymously trolling critic on Twitter Report: Whistleblower says ICE denied healthcare to migrants Peter Frates, known for ice bucket challenge, laid to rest Opponents warn of staff exodus as US breaks up lands bureau Suit: Pilot tried to warn before dozer killed pot suspect Mississippi 15-week abortion ban is blocked by appeals court As California thins forests to limit fire risk, some resist Man videotaped slapping reporter’s rear on live TV charged Florida city mum on ransom demands by cyberattackers Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.