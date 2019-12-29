AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EST

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

The Associated Press

December 29, 2019, 12:00 AM

5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration in latest attack on Jews

Police: Parishioners kill man who fatally shoots 2 at church

Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law

Jewish leaders urge action after another ‘senseless’ attack

Congressman John Lewis says cancer is his latest battle

NYC over 300 killings, but not all were in ’19

States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect

Alligators, pricey bananas and naked people: 2019 in Florida

NTSB: Poor condition of wreckage will slow plane crash probe

Official: 1 dead from plane crash in Maryland neighborhood

