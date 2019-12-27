AP Top U.S. News at 10:24 p.m. EST

Shooting inside suburban Denver mall kills 1; suspect sought NYC ups policing in Jewish areas after spate of attacks Remains…

Shooting inside suburban Denver mall kills 1; suspect sought

NYC ups policing in Jewish areas after spate of attacks

Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii tour helicopter crash

More than dozen hurt in blast at Beechcraft plant in Kansas

Court upholds creation of national monument in Atlantic

Major Southern California highways reopen after heavy snow

Flames consume mansion as crews struggle to get water on it

A silent worship revival at an Episcopal church for the deaf

Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher ‘evil’ in leaked videos

Age limit now 21 across US for cigarettes, tobacco products

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.