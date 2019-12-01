AP Top U.S. News at 10:32 p.m. EST

Fiat Chrysler, auto union reach tentative deal on contract Deadly storm moves cross country taking aim at Northeast South Dakota…

Fiat Chrysler, auto union reach tentative deal on contract

Deadly storm moves cross country taking aim at Northeast

South Dakota airplane crash kills 9 in extended family

Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away

Sewer blockage pushes waste into 300 New York City homes

10 wounded in shooting near New Orleans’ French Quarter

Mountain village embraces its legacy as cure center for TB

Sugar field burning plagues poor Florida towns with soot

Lobster catch headed for decline, not crash, scientists say

Paradise’s dream football season ends 1 year after fire

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.