AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 17, 2019, 12:00 AM

US senator proposes money, oversight to boost dam safety

4 dead, several injured across South in outbreak of twisters

Why some cities and states balk at face recognition tech

3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police

Mormons pulling 400,000 youths out of struggling Boy Scouts

Giuliani associate got $1 million from indicted Ukrainian

Splintered US moves to subject Trump to ‘profound disgrace’

US proposes new rules to increase organ transplants

Bill to raise tobacco age has unlikely allies: Altria, Juul

Judge rules in favor of US effort to take Snowden book money

