AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

US senator proposes money, oversight to boost dam safety
4 dead, several injured across South in outbreak of twisters
Why some cities and states balk at face recognition tech
3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police
Mormons pulling 400,000 youths out of struggling Boy Scouts
Giuliani associate got $1 million from indicted Ukrainian
Splintered US moves to subject Trump to ‘profound disgrace’
US proposes new rules to increase organ transplants
Bill to raise tobacco age has unlikely allies: Altria, Juul
Judge rules in favor of US effort to take Snowden book money
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.