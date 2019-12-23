Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:06 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 23, 2019, 12:00 AM

Giuliani pals leveraged GOP access to seek Ukraine gas deal

To battle opioid crisis, some track overdoses in real time

Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD proponent, dies at 88

In New Jersey, a slow-motion evacuation from climate change

Biden’s new endorsement reflects battle for Latino support

Tiny Dixville Notch may have to forfeit midnight voting

Chesapeake Bay oysters get more attention at pivotal time

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019

Sports betting giant DraftKings plans merger, to go public

Ex-WVa trooper acquitted in teen’s traffic stop beating

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up