AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3 Man who offered $500 for killing an ICE agent is…

Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3 Man who offered $500 for killing an ICE agent is acquitted Pearl Harbor shooting unfolded in 23 seconds in packed area PG&E says it has reached $13.5 billion wildfire settlement Elon Musk cleared of defamation in ‘pedo guy’ tweet trial Weinstein accused of misusing ankle monitor; $5M bail sought Alabama police officer killed in drug-related shooting Haley: Killer ‘hijacked’ Confederate flag meaning for some ‘Devastated’: 3 crew killed in Black Hawk crash in Minnesota Evidence tampering alleged in police chief firing case Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.