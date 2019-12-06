Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3

Man who offered $500 for killing an ICE agent is acquitted

Pearl Harbor shooting unfolded in 23 seconds in packed area

PG&E says it has reached $13.5 billion wildfire settlement

Elon Musk cleared of defamation in ‘pedo guy’ tweet trial

Weinstein accused of misusing ankle monitor; $5M bail sought

Alabama police officer killed in drug-related shooting

Haley: Killer ‘hijacked’ Confederate flag meaning for some

‘Devastated’: 3 crew killed in Black Hawk crash in Minnesota

Evidence tampering alleged in police chief firing case

