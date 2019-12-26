AP Top U.S. News at 9:28 p.m. EST

Pennsylvania dioceses offer $84M to 564 clergy abuse victims
Police release teen suspect in Barnard student’s killing
California jails use kinder approach to solitary confinement
West Coast fishery rebounds in rare conservation ‘home run’
At each end of Pacific, skepticism over China farm purchases
Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park
Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing 8 cases against Weinstein
Powerful storm pounds Southern California with rain, snow
New Mexico police investigate killing of 4 on Christmas Day
Ari Behn, Spacey accuser and ex of Norwegian princess, dies
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.