AP Top U.S. News at 10:27 p.m. EST

Poll: Americans grateful at holidays _ and a bit stressed
AP Exclusive: PG&E’s history with blackouts signaled trouble
Boy kidnapped in 1964 found through ancestry sites
Police say Texas mother found dead was strangled, baby safe
Chief: City employee targeted co-worker in deadly shooting
Police surveillance planes to fly above Baltimore in 2020
Boeing capsule launches to wrong orbit, skips space station
US judge rejects bid to kill Keystone pipeline lawsuits
Critics attack Bevin’s pardon of man convicted of child rape
MS-13 arrests deal blow to gang leadership on Long Island
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.