AP Top U.S. News at 10:47 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law

NYC over 300 killings, but not all were in ’19

A final fundraiser for man who boosted ice bucket challenge

Woman charged with hate crime amid NYC anti-Semitic attacks

Man, 60, dies after beating in $1 Christmas Eve mugging

Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation

Officials confirm no survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash

US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings

US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

Arrest made in fatal Colorado mall shooting

