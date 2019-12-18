AP Top U.S. News at 11:34 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Uber to pay $4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe Court: Part of ‘Obamacare’ invalid, more review needed Sports…

Uber to pay $4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe Court: Part of ‘Obamacare’ invalid, more review needed Sports betting’s rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020 1 dead, 3 hurt in stabbings at Oregon shopping center, town High school coach portrayed in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies Justice Dept. plans crackdown on violent crime in 7 cities Study estimates that half of US adults will be obese by 2030 California bar: Avenatti stole from client using ‘deceit’ Volunteers step in to keep asylum seekers healthy on border Suspect in Montana casino shooting had long criminal history Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.