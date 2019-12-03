Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:05 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 3, 2019, 12:00 AM

Gun background checks are on pace to break record in 2019

Marijuana vaping busts on rise; over 500K seized in 2 years

Report: Racial divide shrinks in US criminal justice system

Domingo’s accusers: Nothing ‘chivalrous’ about groping women

Elon Musk tells jurors insult provoked ‘pedo guy’ tweet

Late detective gets attorney general’s award for MS-13 cases

25 jail officers indicted, accused of using excessive force

Global carbon pollution continues to rise, but more slowly

Mississippi felons push court to restore voting rights

Jimmy Carter ‘feeling better’ after latest hospitalization

