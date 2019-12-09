AP Top U.S. News at 9:06 p.m. EST

Lawyer: Arizona man wrongly accused in 1979 Nevada slaying
11 Australians missing, 13 injured in New Zealand eruption
Pensacola gunman got around a ban on foreigners buying guns
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
Father: Navy victim shot standing watch fresh from boot camp
AP Exclusive: Accidental shootings show police training gaps
Accidental shootings raise questions about arming teachers
Brain differences may be tied to obesity, kids’ study says
US Catholic priests describe turmoil amid sex abuse crisis
Mom astonished at how twin daughters survived after crash
