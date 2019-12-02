Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:38 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 2, 2019, 12:00 AM

US citizen raised in San Diego faces new terrorism charges

California Rep. Hunter to plead guilty to corruption charge

Lawsuit: Ex-Cardinal McCarrick abused boy in Newark in 1990s

Chicago mayor fires city’s top cop over ‘ethical lapses’

Student in custody after shooting at Milwaukee-area school

Neighbor: Mom, 2 sons lived at Minneapolis home where 4 died

Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection

Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House

Greta Thunberg’s North Dakota photo is at national library

Probe can’t determine cause of Minneapolis high-rise fire

