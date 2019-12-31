AP Top U.S. News at 11:27 p.m. EST The Associated Press

10! … 9! … 8! … Here comes New Year’s in Times Square Marines: Hanukkah stabbing suspect kicked out of…

10! … 9! … 8! … Here comes New Year’s in Times Square Marines: Hanukkah stabbing suspect kicked out of boot camp Lawsuit: Famed Jesuit abused boy 1,000 times around world Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests Lawyers: Robert Durst wrote incriminating ‘cadaver’ note Illinois governor clears thousands of marijuana convictions Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019 Feds will investigate deadly Tesla crash in California 6 arrested in killings of 4 men at California backyard party Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.