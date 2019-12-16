Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:24 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 16, 2019, 12:00 AM

Hundreds attend funeral for Navy sailor slain in base attack

Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias

AP Exclusive: Thousands of Ohio absentee applications denied

Weinstein: Sex assault charges have made me ‘forgotten man’

Once affordable, Phoenix rents among fastest rising in US

Owners of OxyContin maker paid more after company’s big fine

Medical examiner: Slain Barnard student was stabbed in torso

Hate sign or silly game? Military academies probe hand signs

PG&E, California governor face off in bankruptcy dispute

Immigrants seeking driver’s licenses line up across New York

