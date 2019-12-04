Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 4, 2019, 12:00 AM

Sailor kills 2, himself in attack at Pearl Harbor shipyard

Judge: Purdue workers should get bonuses, but maybe not CEO

Jimmy Carter released from Georgia hospital

Gun background checks are on pace to break record in 2019

Police chief firing puts spotlight on cops who let him go

Rapper T.I.’s remarks spark NY bill to end virginity tests

Judge dismisses lawsuit in John Dillinger exhumation case

Tennessee governor not stopping planned execution Thursday

Surprising 1st results from NASA’s sun-skimming spacecraft

California recovers $23M from auto parts makers’ bid rigging

