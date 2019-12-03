A biographical snapshot of Google co-founder Larry Page

NAME: Larry Page AGE: 46 EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, master’s degree from Stanford University, on leave…

NAME: Larry Page

AGE: 46

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, master’s degree from Stanford University, on leave from Ph.D. program at Stanford.

PERSONAL: Married to Lucy Southworth.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Took over as Google Inc.’s CEO in April 2011, having left the post in 2001 to become Google’s president of products. Co-founded Google in 1998 with Sergey Brin and served as founding CEO.

NET WORTH: $52.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

