Home » National News » 3 students hurt in…

3 students hurt in school bus-train crash in North Dakota

The Associated Press

December 19, 2019, 6:39 PM

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (AP) — Three students were hurt Thursday afternoon when their bus collided with a train in North Dakota.

The Lidgerwood Public School says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Three students were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Lidgerwood is a town of about 650 people about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) south of Fargo.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up