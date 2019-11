SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah death-row inmate whose double-murder case featured in book “Under the Banner of Heaven” has…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah death-row inmate whose double-murder case featured in book “Under the Banner of Heaven” has died of natural causes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.