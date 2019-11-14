Home » National News » US producer prices up…

US producer prices up 0.4% in October, biggest gain in 6 months, reflecting jump in energy costs

The Associated Press

November 14, 2019, 8:33 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US producer prices up 0.4% in October, biggest gain in 6 months, reflecting jump in energy costs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up