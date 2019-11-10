ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says 8 civilians killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria.
November 10, 2019, 8:59 AM
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says 8 civilians killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria.
