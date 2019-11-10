Home » National News » Turkey's defense ministry says…

Turkey’s defense ministry says 8 civilians killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria.

The Associated Press

November 10, 2019, 8:59 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says 8 civilians killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up