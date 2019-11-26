Home » National News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

November 26, 2019, 1:40 PM

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 24, 2019:

1. Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood

2. It Chapter Two

3. Good Boys

4. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

5. Dora and the Lost City of Gold

6. Angel Has Fallen

7. The Peanut Butter Falcon

8. Contagion

9.Blinded by the Light (2019)

10. War Dogs (2016)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Luce

2. After the Wedding

3. The Farewell

4. The Nightingale

5. Midsommar

5. The Cosmic Secret

7. Official Secrets

8. The Art of Self-Defense

9. Danger Close

10. General Magic

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

