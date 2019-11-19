The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 17, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Good Boys

2. Angel Has Fallen

3. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

4. The Peanut Butter Falcon

5. The Angry Birds Movie 2

6. The Lion King (2019)

7. After the Wedding

8. Hellboy

9. Toy Story 4

10. Long Shot

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. After the Wedding

2. The Farewell

3. Luce

4. The Nightingale

5. Danger Close

6. Midsommar

7. Official Secrets

8. Can You Keep A Secret?

9. Driven (2019)

10. Radioflash

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

